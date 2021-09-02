BBNaija: Boma’s handlers deny reports that he told Pere about sex with Tega

Handlers of Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Boma have released a statement denying reports that he (Boma) told his fellow housemate, Pere, that he had sex with Tega.

Recall that The Eagle Online earlier reported that Tega who is a married woman has been having intimate moments with Boma in the house.

A few days ago, they kissed for a couple of minutes and romance on the bed in the house.

Meanwhile, Tega had a conversation with her fellow housemate, Queen, who informed her that Pere told her that Boma informed him that they had sex.

However, Tega confronted Boma and told him that he would be stupid if he actually told Pere about them.

Boma’s handlers have now released a statement saying he never mentioned to Pere that they had sex.

The statement reads:

”Our attention has been drawn to blogs and persons posting vilifying, unconfirmed and false stories about Boma.

“We try to keep only positive vibes here – but it is important that we clear the air once and for all.

“Regarding the false report about Boma’s conversation with Pere, it is important to note that it NEVER HAPPENED.

“Pere made those remarks as part of a truth-or-dare game to throw Boma off his game.

“At NO point did Boma speak to Pere and make disparaging remarks about Tega.

“Unfortunately, the comment from the game was taken out of context and people believe it to be the truth.

“It is NOT. Boma NEVER said anything of the sort to Pere.”