Videos of Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemates, Boma and Tega, making out have been shared online.

In one of the videos, Boma was seen kissing the married female housemate passionately during lights out.

There was also visible hand movement as Tega slid into the duvet.

Boma was also seen stretching his hand to pick a tissue.

The videos surfaced after Tega’s husband disclosed that he cheated on her in their matrimonial home.