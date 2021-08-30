BBNaija: Boma, Tega fondle each other 

Big Brother Naija viewers reacted to a trending video of Boma and Tega under the duvet during lights out.

Though it is unclear what they were doing, there was however a visible hand movement under the duvet which seemed as though Boma was fondling Tega’s vagina while Tega stroked his (Boma) penis.

This occurred as the housemates retired to their bed to sleep.

While some Nigerians called out Tega for allowing a man who isn’t her husband so close to her, others wondered the kind of husband she has.

Here are some social media reactions:

@AcedTips wrote, “I wonder the kind of man Tega’s husband is.

“See what Boma and a married woman (Tega) are doing under the duvet.”

@ Chelsea 1st lady tweeted, “Telling her to be careful?

“She is wearing the same undies she wore last Friday Jaccuzi party under the duvet with Boma.

“Didn’t you see that when Emmanuel said Boma is naked and they dragged the duvet, Tega’s bum bum were visible.

“That’s shameful for a married woman on live TV.”

@Misty67380000, said “Boma and Tega are probably thinking that this awful shit they are doing will probably get them more votes abeg… Adultery and bringing shame to your family is of extremely bad taste… It’s no from me.”

@Deskidkoko wrote, “What the hell is Tega doing with Okro? I thought she said she was married? Or does this mean that her husband does not feel anything when he sees all these?”