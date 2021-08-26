BBNaija: Boma doesn’t know how to kiss — Angel + Video

It looks like the shortlived romance that has seen Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Boma, share a few nights in his fellow housemate Angel’s bed appears to be headed nowhere.

Angel, during a chat with fellow housemate, JMK, disclosed that she was tired of having Boma in her bed due to his mediocre knowledge in the art of locking lips.

After a few seconds of worrying about Ebuka discussing her revelation come Sunday live eviction, Angel shared that she was sick of hosting her new sweetheart.

Recall they got other housemates speculating last week that their executive lounge visit involved sex though they spent the short time talking about their sexual preference.