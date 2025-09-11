BBNaija: Big Soso, Doris, Ivatar speak on life after eviction

The dust has barely settled after Sunday night’s triple eviction, but Big Soso, Doris, and Ivatar didn’t hold back when they faced the cameras to talk about their journeys as housemates in the Big Brother Naija Season 10, tagged: “10/10.”

For Doris, her time in the house was all about staying true: “For me, it would be a case of being the same, calm me. I can’t change who I am.”

She said maybe she could’ve pushed herself a bit more instead of letting others take the lead. Still, no regrets. On friendships, she admitted: “Outside the house, I’d love to build up a friendship. I told people my real age. I wasn’t his first choice, but I’m looking forward to it.”

Big Soso, always the house’s life-of-the-party, kept her vibe consistent: “I went into the house with no strategies, and I don’t think anything spoil for me.” Straight to the point, no fuss. And when asked who she’s rooting for, she named Culture, Rooboy, and Sultana without hesitation.

Ivatar, meanwhile, took the reflective route: “I have to take my time to know what he wants,” she said about her cautious approach in the house. But she also set the record straight: “I saw a picture of me kissing Kaybobo… that never happened.”

For her, it was about authenticity: “Well, it wasn’t a strategy. It was just me being myself.” When it came to possible winners, she leaned toward Imisi and Kaybobo.

All three agreed that they didn’t need a game plan to shine — their personalities were enough. No regrets, no apologies, just honest reflections from three housemates who played the game their own way.

