BBNaija: Big Brother tweaks show with fake eviction

Big Brother has notified HOH Maria of a new twist to his planned Sunday’s fake evictions.

During Maria’s Friday diary session, Biggie revealed that in addition to their well orchestrated plans for this weekend’s fake eviction show, she will on Sunday inform the six of her least favourite housemates to move their luggage to the store room.

Recall that The Eagle Online earlier reported about the plot to see the Head of House convince the housemates that for the weekend’s eviction show, she had been instructed to nominate two housemates who least impress her during the week for immediate eviction.

Maria was also directed to keep the plan a secret with the risk of severe punishment or reward.

So far, the HOH has impressively kept the act up with the housemates none the wiser.

Meanwhile, the housemates appear to endorse Maria’s reign as the best so far.

However, with the near fisticuffs between Queen and Maria on Tuesday, some housemates are guessing that she will be appearing in Maria’s list of least favourite housemates.