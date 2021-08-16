BBNaija: Big Brother shocks Maria with new twist

As opposed to the anticipated nomination games, Big Brother shocked Head of House, Maria with a game changing plot twist.

Shortly after nominating Boma as her deputy Head of House, Maria was invited to the diary room and informed that there will be no evictions this Sunday.

However, the Head of House has to sell a lie to the housemates convincing them that she will be tasked to use a scoring system to rank the housemates for the week. Two housemates who least impress her will be evicted come Sunday.

While the charade will last for the week, it is important to note that there will be no evictions or public voting this Sunday.

Big Brother also warned of dire consequences if Maria reveals the plot twist to the housemates and a reward if she does not.