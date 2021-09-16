BBNaija: Big Brother punishes Saga, Nini 

Big Brother Naija housemates, Saga and Nini, have been punished for their actions of disobedience.

Recall that both housemates had occupied the exclusive Head of House lounge two weeks ago and failed to clean it up for the next HOH.

Well, even though the two may have moved on from their actions, Big Brother was quick to remind them that he sees all and no actions of disobedience will be left unpunished.

While Saga and Nini were still sleeping, other housemates summoned them from the room and relayed Big Brother’s message to them.

The garden area of the house was completely disorganised and packed full of garbage.

Biggie instructed both housemates to clean up the entire mess without assistance from their fellow contestants.