BBNaija: Big Brother playing with people’s mental health – Saga’s sister

Big Brother Naija housemate, Saga’s sister has accused the organisers of the reality show of playing with people’s mental health for entertainment and sport.

Saga’s sister whose name is Adejumo Okusaga slammed the show organisers via her Instagram page after her brother broke down in tears because his love interest, Nini, was instructed by Big Brother to go and sleep in a secret room for 24 hours.

She wrote,

“This actually made me really sad.

“Giving the Kayvee situation, I never expected @bigbronaija to be this insensitive. People are legit worried.

“You are playing with people’s mental health for entertainment and sport. Wow!”