BBNaija: Big Brother moves against Maria, Liquorose, Peace

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemates: Maria, Liquorose and Peace, have been barred from the Head of House lounge for two weeks.

Big Brother issued the ban after Maria, who is this week’s Deputy Head of House, invited Liquorose and Peace to the lounge, an act which is against the rule book.

While Maria will continue staying in the Head of House lounge till her tenure elapses this week, she and the other female housemates will not be granted access to the lounge even if they win the Head of House challenge or are nominated as deputies.