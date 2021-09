Big Brother has exposed housemates Saga’s and Nini’s gossip about fellow housemate, Pere.

Saga and Nini were issued strikes for breaking Biggie’s microphone rule during the gossip that was focused on Pere.

In a brief meeting with the housemates, Biggie played a video featuring both housemates tittle-tattling about co-housemate Pere.

The conversation, which was made in hushed tones, hinted on Saga and Nini making disparaging comments about Pere.