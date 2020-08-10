A few hours ago, the organisers of the Big Brother Naija show posted an article on the African Magic website that appeared to damage the persona of Kiddwaya and present Laycon as a better partner for Erica.

The article, which was tittled: “Day 20: Why love hates Laycon,” suggested that Erica should have chosen Laycon over Kiddwaya.

A portion of the article reads: “Take a look at the man Erica chose to give her heart to, Kiddwaya. He has been a serial flirt and though Erica was one of his targets, she wasn’t his first choice like she was for Layon.”

However, the article did not go down well with Kiddwaya’s fans who took to their social media handles to express their disappointments at the show organisers.

They demanded that the organisers retract the statement and apologise for the article with: #JusticeForKiddwaya, on their Twitter handles.

Here are some tweets: @Joy4life11: “You cannot defame kiddwaya and portray yourself as the good person, Justice for Kiddwaya , Justice for kiddwaya, this is someone’s image we are talking about @Ebuka @BBNaija this needs to stop. Enough is enough #BBNaija.”

@fabuloucity_: “@ Ebuka take note… this needs to be addressed with utmost speed!!! Ebuka break this table later today!!!”

@NwezeMunachim: “Exactly the same thing I said, its pure defamation of character only in the name of obsession and lust over a woman. He thinks he cares for Erica better than Kidd?”

However, the organisers took to their social media page to apologise for the article, which they say was embarrassing to their show and brand.

The tweet reads: “Well that was embarrassing! We admit we got a little too carried away and we let our emotions get the best of us. Please remember that the power, as always, remains in your hands. #BBNaija.

“The winner of BBNaija is purely determined by the votes of the fans, so keep voting your favorite Housemate to remain in the competition. Tune in to the LIVE show at 7pm to see who goes home today. #BBNaija.”