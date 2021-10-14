BBNaija: Another housemate hospitalised

Pere has been hospitalised, 11 days after the Big Brother Naija reality show was concluded.

The reality show star was seen in a video shared online, taking drips.

Recall that The Eagle Online reported on Tuesday that the reality TV show winner, Whitemoney, was hospitalised.

Meanwhile, Pere’s fans took to social media to express their concerns for him.

Here are some reactions:

@bbnceleb wrote, “Them done touch am, drag am push am in the name of I am your biggest fan, now my general is down, if he no gree them go say he is feeling too big.

“Get well soon.”

@lahlanyah “They should always allow them rest before dragging them to media rounds, it can be exhausting.”

@that_coded_igbogirl said, “Even in the surprise video he looked tired and drained.” iambiggysteve: “Na strategy. ” solo_puen: “Those guys need rest.” maisie_adesuwa: “He’s using WM strategy “

@damselberrry wrote, “This ones all of them are falling sick Wetin Dey sup Abi na format to collect more gifts from fan.”