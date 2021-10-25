Subscribe
en English
af Afrikaansar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)nl Dutchen Englishfr Frenchel Greekha Hausaiw Hebrewig Igboit Italianko Koreanml Malayalampt Portugueseru Russianes Spanishtr Turkishyo Yoruba
Entertainment

BBNaija: Angel’s um mocks Maria over leaked affair with married man

By No Comments1 Min Read

Titi, mother of Big Brother Naija star, Angel, has mocked her daughter’s fellow housemate, Maria, after Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, accused her of snatching his sister’s husband and threatening to kill her.

Recall that before the reality show was concluded, Maria was dragged online for allegedly slut-shaming Angel.

At the time, Angel’s mum also took issues with Maria.

With the revelation of Okechukwu, also known as Obi Cubana, Angel’s mother, in a video, talked about someone snatching another person’s husband.

In the video’s caption, she wrote: “Somebody in the mud.”

Share.

Related Posts