BBNaija: Angel’s um mocks Maria over leaked affair with married man

Titi, mother of Big Brother Naija star, Angel, has mocked her daughter’s fellow housemate, Maria, after Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, accused her of snatching his sister’s husband and threatening to kill her.

Recall that before the reality show was concluded, Maria was dragged online for allegedly slut-shaming Angel.

At the time, Angel’s mum also took issues with Maria.

With the revelation of Okechukwu, also known as Obi Cubana, Angel’s mother, in a video, talked about someone snatching another person’s husband.

In the video’s caption, she wrote: “Somebody in the mud.”