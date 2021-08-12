BBNaija: Angel, Jackie B discuss Michael’s manhood + Video

Big Brother Naija Season 6 Shine Ya Eye housemates, Angel and Jackie B, have had a conversation centered on Jackie’s love interest, Michael’s personality and physical appearance.

Angel and Jackie B, who sat far away from other housemates, had the steaming conversation on Wednesday night.

Jackie B, who admitted that she likes Michael for being smart and respectful among other things, added that being a year older than him makes it all complicated.

She said: “He’s cute but he’s younger than I am.

“He’s 29 and I’m 30 years old.

“It’s not that bad but of all the guys, I’m most attracted to him.

“Not completely, but if I’m to put everybody together and pick one, I’ll choose him.

“Not like he wants to date me or marry him.

“It’s mostly ‘cruise’ but I like him.

“I think he’s really smart and respectful.

“I just enjoy his company, but there’s an attraction for sure and it makes it easier.”

When the conversation tilted towards Michael’s penis size, Jackie B disclosed that she thinks it might be average.

Angel countered this, saying she saw Michael’s penis when he sat down, wearing a short.

She went on to tell Jackie B not to be discouraged as some guys have a small penis size before a hard-on.

However, Jackie B responded by saying she wasn’t surprised because she noticed he had small hands.

But she also made it clear that she preferred guys with big dicks, an attribute Angel described as “Ogbonge (Yoruba language that means Correct)”.