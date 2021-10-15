BBNaija: Angel hospitalised a day after Pere

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye 4th runner-up, Angel Smith, has been hospitalised, a day after fellow runner-up, Pere Egbi, was also reported sick.

A video on Angel’s official Instagram fan page circulated on social media on Friday showed Angel receiving medications.

The caption on the video read, “ANGEL, feel better soon”.

“May good health envelop you, spurring a quick recovery.”

This came a day after Pere was reportedly hospitalised and his Instagram account disabled.

Fan also wished the reality star a quick recovery, while others dropped different comments.

@_mizem wrote, “stress is much.. I think next time biggie should first take them on medical assessment especially the finalists before media rounds” .

@temmy_lily said, “Almighty God will Stretch His Healing Hands on my baby AMEN IJN🙏 Love you my baby and get well soon❤️”

@tosinadegoke87, “Make them allow them rest ooo.