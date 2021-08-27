BBNaija: Angel has the dirtiest, nastiest vagina – Maria, Nini, Peace + Video

Big Brother Naija female housemates, Maria, Nini and Peace, found their way into the executive lounge and they spent their time there gossiping about other housemates.

They started with gossiping about the male housemates before they moved to the female housemates, specifically Angel.

During the conversation, Peace said she doesn’t like the way Angel treats housemate Sammie.

She added that Angel always makes Sammie spend his “Abeg Naira” on her.

Abeg Naira is the currency the housemates use in the house.

Peace said: “What she’s doing to Sammie is really fucked.

“I swear to God, it’s really fucked.”

The ladies then moved on to talk about Angel’s body parts, saying: “She has the worst, dirtiest, nastiest vagina.”