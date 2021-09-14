BBNaija: Angel exposes private part during discussion with housemates

Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel, has been trending on social media for hours after a video of her deliberately flashing her vagina while she was in a closet with Queen and WhiteMoney.

Angel wore just a top, which she carelessly lifted up, thereby showing her private part during a discussion with others.

Queen and White Money were some of those there.

Queen, who queried Angel over her behaviour, wondered why she was opening her private area on national television.

While Queen told Angel who wore just a top which she carelessly lifted up, to cover up her private part, Whitemoney, who turned away his face, interjected by saying she (Angel) is a marketer.