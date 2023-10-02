BBNaija All-Stars: Yahaya Bello salutes Ilebaye over victory

The Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has congratulated Ilebaye Odiniya, the winner of the Big Brother Naija All-Stars reality television show, which ended Sunday.

The Governor hailed the winner in a statement issued in Lokoja late on Sunday by his Media Aide, Onogwu Mohammed.

He said her victory confirmed her brilliance, perseverance and humility.

Bello described Ilebaye, a criminology graduate of Salem University, Lokoja, as a true trendsetter and Kogi State’s pride.

He said: “I am delighted to congratulate one of our own in Kogi, Ilebaye Odiniya, for emerging as the winner of the Big Brother Naija Allstars Season reality television show.

“Ilebaye, you are a trendsetter and Kogi’s pride, who has excelled in both academic and social spheres.

“This victory is a testament to your brilliance, intellect and maturity. Your determination, resilience, and poise set you apart during the three months you spent in the house.”

Bello acknowledged Ilebaye as the face of a positive revolution in the history of African entertainment, not only for the youth of Kogi State, but for Nigeria, Africa and the global community.

While celebrating Ilebaye’s achievement, Bello also commended the outstanding performance of Kogi State youths in various academic and social endeavours across the country and the globe.

He recalled the recent global recognition received by another Kogi State youth, Oluwabukolami Adeyemi, who emerged as the overall best performer in the 2022 Cambridge IGCSE and Cambridge AS Level Examinations, earning her an overseas scholarship for further education.

According to him, both Ilebaye and Oluwabukolami served as beacons of inspiration and motivation to other youths, not only in Kogi State, but across Nigeria.

He reassured the citizens of the state of his administration’s commitment to support and empower the youth in their pursuit of legitimate aspirations.

The governor affirmed: “Our administration will continue to support and empower the youth through various initiatives aimed at fostering inclusion, job creation and harnessing our natural youthful energy.”