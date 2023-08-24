BBNaija All Stars: Why I kissed Mercy Eke — Kiddwaya

Evicted Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Terseer Waya, aka Kiddwaya, has revealed why he flirted with and kissed fellow housemate, Mercy Eke.

The son of a multibillionaire revealed the reason for his action in an interview with Naija FM, a radio station based in Lagos.

Kiddwaya told Naija FM: “Mercy and I were actually flirting.

“She is some way a female version of me.

“We were just actually flirting and playing.

“The kiss wasn’t anything serious.

“That day, I was intoxicated, everyone was intoxicated with alcohol.

“Everything is cruise in that house.”

On the decision of his girlfriend, Laura, to unfollow him on Instagram after he admitted kissing Mercy shortly before his eviction, Kiddwaya said she would follow him back.

He said Laura does not understand that the kiss with Mercy was just “a game”.

He added: “My relationship is going well.

“We are solid, man.

“In any normal relationship, there are issues here and there, but I’m Kiddwaya man.

“What can go wrong?

“Don’t worry, she’s going to follow me back.

“I think it’s because she is not used to the game.

“Big Brother is crazy.

“It’s a crazy world, crazy platform, crazy game.

“And you need to understand the things you need to do to get ahead.

“So, she didn’t understand some certain things, but with time, she will.

“She will come around.”