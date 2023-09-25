BBNaija All Stars: Venita, Soma, Angel evicted

In a gripping penultimate eviction show at the Big Brother Naija house, the atmosphere was charged with excitement and emotion as three housemates faced their fate.

She was the first to be evicted, leaving viewers and housemates in anticipation of what’s to come for the talented powerhouse.

During her post-eviction interview with Ebuka, Venita left no room for ambiguity when questioned about her feelings for Adekunle.

She boldly declared that he knows her heart and how she feels about him, dispelling any notions of secrecy.

The revelation sparked curiosity about the potential future of this “ship”.

Soma was the next to bid farewell to Big Brother’s house.

In his post-eviction chat, he expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity to return to the show.

He was also surprised that his close friend, Adekunle nominated him.

Soma shared his plans to dive back into his passions for acting and music, hinting at a productive path ahead.

In a twist that left fans buzzing, Angel was announced as the third evictee of the night.

Adding fuel to the fire of speculation, Angel casually dropped a revelation during her post-eviction chat, confirming that she’s now in a relationship with Soma.

Only six housemates are left in contention for the N120 million prize money.

Here are your finalists: Ilebaye, Cross, Cee C, Mercy, Pere, and Adekunle.

As anticipation builds, voting lines are now open and will close at 10pm on Friday.

As the finale approaches, viewers can only guess who will emerge as this season’s Big Brother Naija winner, but only the fans can decide!

The race to N120 million is here and it’s hot!

The only way viewers can make sure their fave emerges as this season’s Big Brother Naija winner is by voting via the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps, mobile, or website.

Depending on their subscription, all DStv subscribers are liable to up to 10,000 votes (Prestige subscribers) or as little as 200 votes.

GOtv subscribers, on the other hand, get between 200 and 750 votes (GOtv Supa+) based on their subscription.

