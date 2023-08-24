Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Angel, has revealed that her mother, Titilala, once dated Nigeria’s star musician, Oladapo Daniel, who goes by the stage name D’banj.
Angel, who said her mum was equally friends with Denrele Edun while growing up, spoke with house guest, Omashola.
The 23-year-old said her mum, who is well known in the entertainment industry, knew a lot of celebrities.
She told Omashola: “My mom was in the industry for a bit.
“She dated someone that was famous in the industry.”
ALSO READ:
- BBNaija All Stars: My mother dated D’banj, was Denrele’s friend — Angel + Video
- REA deploys 103 mini-grids across the country — MD
- LASU streams landing of Indian satellite on moon
- NAF to take delivery of 18 attack helicopters — Abubakar
- Shooting rocks Anambra community over ownership of parks
When Omashola sought to know the person’s name, Angel whispered that her mother once dated D’banj.
Omashola replied: “Your mom is really young.”
She responded: “She is, she turned 40 in March.”
Omashola said: “Wow.
“40?
“She’s really young.”