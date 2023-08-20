BBNaija All Stars: Kiddwaya evicted, four new housemates introduced

Kiddwaya, one of the housemates of the ongoing television reality show, Big Brother Naija, titled: “All Stars,” has been evicted.

The eviction of Kiddwaya on Sunday comes amid the introduction of four additional housemates to the reality television show.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, host of the show, revealed that Kiddwaya and Tolanibaj were the housemates with the least number of votes for the week during the Sunday live eviction show.

Saskay, Elozonam and Vee, the jury for the week, unanimously saved Tolanibaj from being evicted, putting Kiddwaya up.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Kiddwaya got 1.95 percent of the votes, while Tolanibaj had 2.03 percent.

Kiddwaya, upon being evicted, said: “Honestly, that house is crazy.

“Came back to make some new friends.

“I am grateful to be here and wish them all luck.

“I have lots of projects coming up.

“My fans will get to see a lot from me soon.”

Just after the eviction, Big Brother introduced four additional housemates: Prince Nelson, Kim Oprah, Lucy and Omatshola, ex-housemates from previous editions.

Meanwhile, Obi-Uchendu had hinted during the eviction show that some ex-housemates would be introduced into the show later in the night.

He said the housemates would be opportune to participate in the head of house challenge, wager and other tasks in the house but cannot compete for the cash prize.