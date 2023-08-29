BBNaija All Stars: It’s sexual tension between me and Soma, not love — Angel

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate, Angel, has said that she suspects that she and her love interest in the house, Soma, are only just experiencing sexual tension and not love.

Angel, the voluptuous lady in the house, said this on Monday during a conversation she had with fellow housemate, Ilebaye.

Her position comes hours after Soma told the host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, during the live eviction show on Sunday that he was in a relationship with Angel.

Ebuka said to Soma: “During the week, the love was dropped by Angel to you, I heard I love you at some points.

“Are you guys official?

“Do you have a girlfriend now in the house?”

Soma replied: “Yes.”

But Angel told Ilebaye on Monday: “I don’t think Soma and I are compatible.

“I think it’s the sexual tension that we’re mistaking for love.

“I have a whole BF outside and we don’t fight like this.”