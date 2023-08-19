BBNaija All Stars: I’ll die instead of allowing Mercy win — Ike

Housemate of the ongoing reality television show, Big Brother Naija All Stars, Ike Onyeoma, simply referred to as Ike, has said he would rather die than witness his ex-girlfriend and fellow housemate, Mercy Eke, win the competition.

The Eagle Online recalls that over N120 million in cash and prizes are up for grabs in the all stars competition.

Ike, who revealed his stand when he spoke with fellow housemate, Doyin, said: “I got fans that have been fasting and praying for me to be nice to this girl.

“Of course, I’ll try and be nice.

“She no go win this money over me.

“I’d rather die.

“I’ll sabotage her till the end.

“I act nice like her.

“I never hug her.

“I literally avoid physical contact.

“I just smile and keep it cool.

“That girl took money from me.

“That’s how I feel in my heart.

“Many deals outside and that N30 million or whatever she collected in our season was supposed to be my own.”