BBNaija All Stars: Four thrown out in king size eviction

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates: Whitemoney, Neoenergy, Alex and Sholzy, have been evicted from the show.

The four housemates were shown the way out from the house on Sunday during the live eviction show.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the show, made the announcements.

According to the vote percentage revealed after the eviction show, Neoenergy had 4.36 percent; Whitemoney, who emerged as the Season 6 winner in 2021, got 8.06 percent; while Alex had 13.41 percent.

Sholzy was just a special guest and had already been informed by Biggie that his stay in the house would come to an end during the live eviction show.

Earlier, Biggie issued Alex and Pere a strike each for breaking the house rules.

The duo had fought on Saturday night over bed space.

Pere had, during the altercation, lifted Alex off the mattress, while the latter dragged his duvet.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that housemates are currently contesting for the grand prize of N120 million.

