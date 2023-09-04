BBNaija All Stars: Four housemates shockingly ejected in one night

In a series of unexpected twists and turns, the Sunday live eviction show at the Big Brother Naija All Stars house proved to be an emotional rollercoaster for fans and housemates alike.

Before this, the atmosphere was tense as Big Brother dished out punishments to Neo and Pere for microphone infringements.

Along with this, both Ike and Alex received stern and final warnings for their heated arguments on Thursday, setting the tone for a dramatic evening.

Ike was the first to face eviction, catching many off guard.

His departure was a shock, given his strategic gameplay and significant presence in the house.

The surprises continued with Lucy, a special house guest of Biggie’s – not in the race for the N120 million prize.

She was also shown the exit door in quick succession.

Just when viewers thought they had seen it all, Prince, another house guest, was told by Biggie that there was a special mission for him and after packing his luggage and a quick but emotions laden conversation in the diary room, his time in the Big Brother All Stars house came to an end.

The night’s final – and perhaps the most anticipated eviction across the continent – was Seyi.

His exit came amidst a cloud of controversy due to some remarks he made during his time in the house.

Recognising the need to address the situation, Seyi apologised for his offensive comments during his post-eviction interview with Ebuka.

Each evictee had a moment to share their future aspirations.

Ike seemed optimistic about getting back to work, Lucy expressed interest in launching a fashion brand, her grilling show and movies, while Prince was excited about his new record label and returning to his salon business, along with exploring acting and production.

With such a tumultuous eviction night behind them, the remaining housemates are now gearing up for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

With the grand prize drawing closer, the game’s intensity is expected to reach new heights in the coming weeks.

After four surprising evictions, Big Brother has turned up the heat and fans will now have to fight extra hard to keep their favourites in the house!



