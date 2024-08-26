BBNaija 9: The game looks set for a big twist

Ten of the twenty-eight housemates who started the journey have exited the show. By the next eviction show on Sunday, the Big Brother Naija “No Loose Guard” edition will reach its halfway mark. A lot has unfolded in the house, and the game dynamics are becoming clearer during the nomination sessions. Yet, in Biggie’s house, nothing is ever certain. So, here’s a clue on what to expect in the house this week

Expect Crazy Twist: Thanks to Biggie’s bag of tricks, this season has been filled with drama. With the removal of the Custodian tag, it’s clear there won’t be any “save and replace,” but it seems a major twist from Biggie is on the horizon. Could it involve splitting up the pairs or testing each housemate’s loyalty to their partner? Stay tuned to find out.

A Tight Nomination List: The week four eviction was the least emotional so far in the “No Loose Guard House”, thanks to Chinwe of the Zinwe ship who appeared home sick since week two. Though the pair were key to some of the major highlights of the show so far, the housemates and fans were least surprised at their eviction. Now that nine pairs are left with six weeks to go, expect some fan favourites to feature on the nomination list. Should Biggie decide to wield his double eviction sword, the next eviction nights will be highly emotional.

Intense HOH Game: After the Head of House games for week four, the Nelita and Mbadiwe Twins pairs have shown that they are strong competitors who will always be around when the prize is big. Nelita pair became the first housemate in BBNaija history to enjoy immunity for two consecutive weeks having won the Immunity Challenge for week three and HOH Game in week four. The Mbadiwe Twins were the first winners of the Immunity Challenge this season. but narrowly lost the HOH game to Nelita last week. Trust these pairs to be at the forefront again when the HOH Games return on Monday evening. Will the other housemates surrender the lead to them?

The Dark Horse: One pair that perfectly fits the Dark Horse tag for this season is Doublekay. The couple started playing the game before entering the house- the fans know about their marriage but fellow housemates don’t. Interestingly, they’ve been able to keep it secret for four weeks. More interesting is the fact that, despite their seeming low popularity, they have not finished in the bottom three when up for eviction. We don’t know which pair had the highest votes for the week, but we know that Doublekay shared 55.86% of the total votes with the Wanni X Handi pair, leaving the trio of Zinwe, Beta, and Chekas with 44.14%. Don’t be surprised if the pair makes it to the finale.

