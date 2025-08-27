BBNaija 10/10 Midweek Madness: Rooboy rules, worms crawl in, kiss shakes the House

Ayomide Erhabor

The BBNaija 10/10 house has once again proven why it is Africa’s most talked-about reality show. Just a few days into Week 5, Biggie has served up twists, laughter, romance, and strict rule-keeping, leaving fans buzzing across social media.

Monday kicked things off with Rooboy seizing the Head of House crown, outlasting his rivals in a tense challenger game. But this wasn’t just a regular win.

Rooboy picked up a special trinket that immediately nullified all nominations for the week. In one move, he secured immunity for the entire house and turned strategy on its head. Fans quickly dubbed it a “reset button” on the game, forcing housemates to rethink their alliances and survival tactics in a week where nobody is on the chopping block.

As the house was still processing that twist, Tuesday delivered a different kind of shock. Clips of worms appearing inside the house went viral, sparking squeals from some housemates and belly laughs from others. Whether it was Biggie’s prank or a bizarre task setup, the “worms on Tuesday” moment had viewers buzzing online with memes and hot takes, proving once again that nothing in Biggie’s house is predictable.

Away from the laughter, Biggie dropped the hammer on discipline. Mide, still reeling from being tagged the “House Snail” after her poor showing in the HoH challenge, received final warnings for microphone infringements. Alongside other housemates flagged for similar slips, Mide was told in no uncertain terms that further rule-breaking could bring serious penalties. It was a sharp reminder that even with immunity, Biggie’s rules are absolute.

And just when fans thought they’d seen it all, the house gave them a viral moment of pure shock—and maybe a little romance.

Kola and Dede shared an unexpected kiss, leaving both housemates blushing and viewers on the outside debating what it really meant.

Was it a strategy? A spark of new love? Or simply Biggie stirring the pot? Whatever the reason, it had timelines on fire and added a whole new storyline to follow.

With Rooboy ruling as HoH, Mide walking on eggshells, “worms” keeping the internet talking, and Kola and Dede’s chemistry now under the microscope, Week 5 has already delivered fireworks before the weekend even arrives. If this is just the midweek action, fans can only imagine what Friday to Sunday will bring.

One thing is certain: in the BBNaija 10/10 house, comfort is an illusion and Biggie always has another surprise up his sleeve.

