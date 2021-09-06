BBN evictees unfit for Nollywood — AGN President, Emeka Rollas

Actors Guild of Nigeria’s national president, Emeka Rollas, has declared that evicted housemates of popular reality show, Big Brother Nigeria are unfit for the Nigerian movie industry.

Rollas disclosed this in a recent Instagram post where he tagged multiple blogs.

He wrote,

“Nollywood! Not a dumping ground for evictees!!! Case closed.”

Meanwhile, it has become a trend for filmmakers to cast attendees from the show as some form of marketing strategy.

Rollas’ comment might not be the first in the line of criticism this strategy has received.

However, his will be the first from a notable Nollywood influencer.

It will be recalled that the AGN president made headlines in March 2020 for appointing controversial Nigeran senator Elisha Abbo as a Patron of the guild.

Actors Kate Henshaw and Hilda Dokubo had publicly called out Rollas for daring to appoint the senator who was embroiled in a then ongoing physical assault case.