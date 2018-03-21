BBC inaugurates new Bureau in Lagos

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the new bureau will be providing three new services in Igbo, Pidgin English and Yoruba, with a new state-of-art TV studio and two radio studios.

Many Nigerians came out on Wednesday to celebrate with the British Broadcasting Corporation as it inaugurated its new Bureau in Lagos, Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the new bureau will be providing three new services in Igbo, Pidgin English and Yoruba, with a new state-of-art TV studio and two radio studios.

The Director of the BBC World Service, Jamie Angus, said the Bureau was the biggest expansion of the BBC since the 1940s.

Angus said: “It is wonderful to be here to open this bureau, which will be the

headquarters for our operations across West Africa.

“It will be a beacon for journalism, and as such, I am to announce our

mentorship and internship scheme for up-and-coming Journalists.

” This is part of BBC’s contribution to the growth of media best

practices and professionalism in Nigeria, and the fight against ‘Fake

News’.”

According to him, the World Service delivers accurate, impartial and

independent news to all countries.

He promised that the BBC would remain the most trusted source of news in the years to come.

The BBC’s Head of West Africa Languages, Oluwatoyosi Ogunseye, said it was a great honour for her to be leading the teams in Nigeria.

Ogunseye said: “We are expanding our editorial offer to cover politics, culture,

business, health, investigation, among others.

“We will focus more on young people and women, ensuring that we cover Nigeria and the whole of West Africa like never before.

“We will remain true to our ideals and values of objectivity, truth and impartiality.”

The BBC, which has currently created over about 100 new jobs in Lagos, will also launch a new weekly half hour programme in English — Connect Africa — with Channels Television later this year.

The BBC’s international news currently has an audience of about 36 million in Nigeria, the largest in any country.