BBC Hausa launches new show for women, younger audiences

Mahangar Zamani is a new YouTube show from the BBC Hausa team aimed at young and female audiences.

The TV show, launched on October 2, 2021, is a 25 minutes bi-weekly programme focusing on the trending topics.

They are topics young people are talking about.

Hosted by Madina Maishanu, this unique programme will look at the issues being discussed across social and traditional media.

Madina is multimedia journalist who is part of the Hausa social media team.

She has played a role in increasing engagement with young and female audiences across BBC Hausa’s digital platforms.

She covered the George Floyd protests from the frontlines at the White House.

She says: “Being the host of Mahangar Zamaini is a dream come true for me.

“I love that the show will bring to the forefront and offer us the opportunity to find the solutions.”

A link to the programme will also be posted on BBC Hausa’s YouTube and Facebook page for the audience to access when is most convenient to them.

Editor of the Hausa Service, Aliyu Tannko, says: “The programme is intended to give young people and women a voice and about their place in modern society.

“We want to give our audiences a fresh perspective and an opportunity to freely debate important topics.”

Episode 1: Lecturers and students relationship in universities: The first episode looks at inappropriate relationships between students and lecturers in Nigerian universities. Throughout the discussion, audiences will see opposing views about this explosive topic.

Episode 2: Feminism in Northern Nigeria: This episode reviews the different meanings that people give to the term feminism from how religion empowering women, how men underrate capabilities of women to downgrading and insulting men. In this episode, you will hear views from a man and woman.

Mahangar Zamani will be uploaded from 10am on October 2 and bi-weekly thereafter.

Follow the discussion using: #MahangarZamani.