Few days ago, two Big Brother Naija Season 5 housemates, Terseer Kiddwaya and Erica Nlewedim, became the topic of discussion on Twitter for nearly 48 hours after they were caught on camera while having a late night moment.

In the video, Kiddwaya was apparently fingering Erica, who was seen moaning constantly.

Meanwhile, the video caused a lot of reactions from social media users who trolled and compared them with former housemates, Mercy Eke, who won the Big Brother Naija Season 4, and Ike Onyema, her fellow housemate and boyfriend in the house.

Here are some of the tweets:

@Nappyblaze: “Erica and Kidd were just having an early morning workout not fingering. Trust me there’s no better time 😊”

@BerryPromise2: “Good morning everyone. Let not blame Erica for what she did, the deal has been done, i know she fucked up, but pls lets not stop our love and vote for her, she knows her game and i hope she plays it safe, kidd is the suitable guy for this game for her.”

ExcelChyna: “#kidd and #Erica If making out will make you both feel better, do it we are solidly stanning you… After all na ass them see and you both did not kill anybody… Erica till 99th day. I Stan my baby.”

CharleneEjike: “Kiddwaya and Erica’s relationship gives me Goose Bumps, I don’t know why but they are the reason I watch #Bbnaija! #kiddrica.”