Recently disqualified housemate, Erica Nlewedim, has spoken for the first time about being kicked out from the ongoing Big Brother Naija Season 5.

Erica was disqualified from the reality TV show on Sunday because of her gross misconduct in the house.

In an interview with the show’s organisers, the 26-year-old actress apologised to her former housemates and BBNaija viewers for her outbursts.

She said: I have apologised to the housemates before leaving the house and I will like to apologise to everybody who watches the show, all my supporters, fans, my family, my friends, I am very sorry for my actions and I’m very very sorry for saying those horrible words to Laycon.

“Laycon, I do not hate you.

“We have our disagreements, but I don’t hate you.

“And to everybody, I insulted: Prince, Dora, all the different people I insulted, I’m very very sorry.

“It’s the day after disqualification, I feel relieved.

“I’m happy to be outside, I’m happy to see my loved ones and my supporters.

“I really needed that, so, I’m very happy to be out of the house.”

The former housemate also spoke about how her involvement with Kiddwaya, her house sweetheart, may have negatively influenced her game, while hinting on some of the qualities that first attracted her to him.

Erica said: “What drew me to Kiddwaya was we have some similarities.

“We are both carefree, we are both crazy and kind of complete babies too and our conversations flowed naturally.

“I do not think Kiddwaya feels the same way about me, but I do not care about that.

“I think Kiddwaya played a role in my getting strikes.

“I think it is still my responsibility and I feel I also played a role in him getting strikes.”