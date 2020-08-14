It is safe to say that the most trending discussions among the Big Brother Naija 2020 viewers is the love triangle between Erica, Kiddwaya and Laycon.

While some people prefer Kiddwaya for Erica, others are of the opinion that Erica is with Kiddwaya because of his rich background.

Meanwhile, rapper and actor, Ikechukwu Onunaku, has been causing a buzz on Twitter for calling Erica a gold digger.

However, the actor apologised after being trolled by the supporters of Erica for the derogatory statement.

He said: “Good morning, so I did a little observation test this morning on Twitter about the Big Brother Naija ‘lockdown’ reality show currently airing and I simply quoted what some people had said to me on Twitter because I have not been watching the show.

“All I have been watching are clips of the show on Twitter and on Instagram.

“I made a mistake by calling or referring to Erica a gold digger because of her connection with Kiddwaya but I have taken it back.

“Please don’t kill me, I am still watching.

“Maybe you people can school me but at the end of the day all I have gathered is that there are five or four runners in the show and out of those five; two are couples and there is one guy standing on his own.”

