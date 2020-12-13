Champions Bayern Munich again had Robert Lewandowski to thank as they came from a goal behind for the fifth straight Bundesliga game to rescue a 1-1 draw at Union Berlin on Saturday.

The result meant the champions held on to top spot ahead of RB Leipzig on goal difference.

Union stunned the visitors in the sixth minute with Grischa Proemel’s glancing header from a corner.

It was a familiar scenario for the Bavarians, whose 17 goals conceded equals their record after the 11th matchday from the 2008/9 season under Juergen Klinsmann.

However, Bundesliga top scorer Lewandowski rescued a point in the 67th, tapping in a Kingsley Coman assist for his 13th goal of the campaign on his 200th appearance for the club.

Bayern, who have won only one of their last four league games, are now level on 24 points with Leipzig, who beat visitors Werder Bremen 2-0. Bayer Leverkusen, who have 22, can go top with a home victory over Hoffenheim on Sunday.

“We can definitely play better than that,” said Bayern coach Hansi Flick, who led them to five titles in 2020.

“We knew in advance it would be a very difficult season. Now we have to see what positives we can draw for this situation and improve on the things that have not worked well.”

The hosts were far the better side and twice came close with Taiwo Awoniyi, who forced a superb save from Manuel Neuer in the opening minute and in the 22nd beat the keeper but fired wide.

The Bavarians, who face unbeaten VfL Wolfsburg and Bayer Leverkusen next week, struggled to find their rhythm in the first half while leaving big gaps in defence.

However, after the break, as Union fans outside the stadium chanted and lit fireworks, the visitors connected a bit better and their Poland striker Lewandowski struck the equaliser.

Home keeper Andreas Luthe then made the save of the day in stoppage time, palming away a point-blank Leroy Sane header.

Reuters/NAN.