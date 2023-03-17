Bayern to meet Man City in UCL quarterfinals + Full fixtures

Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich will play Premier League heavyweights Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, according to the draw results on Friday.

The winner between Bayern and Man City will face either the reigning champions Real Madrid or the previous season’s winners Chelsea in the semifinals of the tournament.

In the other bloc of the competition, AC Milan and Napoli will have a Serie A Derby, while Inter Milan meet another club from Portugal’s Primeira Liga, Benfica.

It has been five seasons since an Italian club reached the Champions League final.

It was Juventus that lost to Real 4-1 during the 2016-17 campaign.

Two years before that, The Old Lady lost to Barcelona 3-1 in the final.

The last time an Italian club won the Champions League title was in the 2009-10 season when Inter beat Bayern 2-0.

AC Milan hasn’t appeared in the tournament’s final since the 2006-07 campaign.

Now there are three Italian teams competing in the same bloc of the quarterfinals.

Napoli have nearly clinched the Serie A championship this season and can focus on the European competition.

Neither of the two Milan teams has gone so far in the Champions League for a long time.

They don’t need extra motivation to battle harder this time.

Bayern and Man City have faced each other six times before and each side had three wins.

Both are at currently under a lot of pressure in their domestic leagues so they will have to figure out how to stay competitive without getting distracted.

Real and Chelsea won the Champions League title in 2022 and 2021 respectively and they both defeated an English team to do so.

Real are far behind Barca in La Liga; Chelsea even have to work hard for Champions League qualification for the next season as they are currently 10th in the Premier League.

The first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals will happen on April 11 and 12 before the second leg on April 18 and 19.

The semifinals are set to begin on May 9 and 10 for the first leg and May 16 and 17 for the second leg.

The final will be played at Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Türkiye on June 10.