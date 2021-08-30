Bayern signs RB Leipzig captain Marcel Sabitzer

Bayern Munich have signed RB Leipzig captain Marcel Sabitzer for €15 million plus add-ons.

The Austrian midfielder is the German champions’ third buy of the summer from RB, who have seen head coach Julian Nagelsmann and French defender Dayot Upamecano depart to Munich this year.

Oliver Kahn, FC Bayern CEO: “Marcel Sabitzer offers everything that an FC Bayern player needs. On top of that, he won’t need long to settle in as he’s already well-acquainted with the philosophy of our coach Julian Nagelsmann.”

Sabitzer, who supported Bayern growing up, is earmarked to supplement Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich in the centre, but can be deployed in multiple positions.

The 27-year-old played as a number ten and winger at RB Salzburg and Rapid Vienna before establishing himself as Leipzig’s most dependable central midfielder. His versatility will add much-needed depth to Bayern’s squad.