Bayern Munich have relieved head coach Niko Kovac of his duties in the wake of Matchday 10’s 5-1 defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday.

Bayern have confirmed that Hansi Flick will coach the club’s UEFA Champions League group stage game against Olympiacos on Wednesday and the upcoming Klassiker against Borussia Dortmund on Matchday 11 in the Bundesliga.

Kovac, who took over from Jupp Heynckes at the start of the 2018/19 season and took the club to a domestic double in his only full season in charge, departed the club on Sunday evening.

Bayern currently sit fourth in the Bundesliga table, four points off leaders Borussia Mönchengladbach.

The defending champions have won just one of their last four league games under Kovac, suffering defeats against Hoffenheim and Frankfurt.

Kovac was able to turn the 2018/19 season around for Bayern, helping them win the Bundesliga title for a 26th time having once sat nine points adrift of Borussia Dortmund at the top of the table.

“I think this is the right decision for the club at the moment,” Kovac explained in a statement. “The results, and also the way we last played, made me come to that decision. My brother Robert and I thank Bayern for the last one and a half years. During this time, our team has won the championship, the DFB Cup and the Supercup. It was a good time. I wish the club and the team all the best.”

“The performance of our team in recent weeks and the results have shown us that there was need for action,” Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said in a statement. “Uli Hoeneß, Hasan Salihamidzic and I had an open and serious conversation with Niko on this basis on Sunday with the consensual result that Niko is no longer coach of FC Bayern. We all regret this development. I would like to thank Niko Kovac on behalf of FC Bayern for his work, especially for winning the double last season.”