Attention is going to focus on two of the world’s best strikers when Bayern Munich cross swords with league rival Borussia Dortmund this Saturday evening.

The Bundesliga’s match of the day this weekend may look more than just the duel between Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland, but both sides’ successes seem unimaginable without their leading goal-scorers.

Apart from their stunning achievements in the UEFA Champions League and the national teams, the Bavarians and the Blacks and Yellows depend on the leading forwards’ contributions at the club level.

Lewandowski (33) against Haaland (20) is a challenge of two generations but gives evidence of enormous efforts when it comes to improving minor details in the quest to get better.

Sleeping patterns, nutrition plans, innovative training methods, and an unbreakable will to perform on the highest level seem something both share.

Lewandowski is on the path to breaking Bundesliga’s goal-scoring records set by the legendary Gerd Mueller in the 1971/1972 season when he hit the back of the net on 40 occasions.

The Polish team captain has reached 28 goals after 23 matches, and there are 11 to go.

The Bavarian attacker is said to want to end his career in the shirt of the 2020 treble and FIFA Club World Cup winners.

Haaland on his part is on his way to joining one of the continent’s leading sides.

In spite of his contract running until 2024, an exit clause worth up to 100 million euros is causing speculation about an imminent departure.

Six clubs such as Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United, Juventus, FC Barcelona and Liverpool are mentioned when it comes to new port of call for the young Norwegian goal-machine.

Currently, Borussia Dortmund are relying on Haaland’s goals to qualify for next season’s UEFA Champions League campaign.

But to win the competition, the Scandinavian might have to join a new club.

While Lewandowski seems to have accomplished his UEFA Champions League mission by winning the trophy last season, Haaland is talking about what is next on his mind.

“The Champions League is what I want to be part of for the rest of my career from now on,” he said.

Reports speak of his admiration for Real Madrid.

Borussia Dortmund’s officials talked about their hope to keep their star until 2022, but they are well aware of the interest being shown by Europe’s top clubs.

Having scored three goals in his debut for Borussia Dortmund in January 2020, he said: “I entered the pitch and wanted to show to everyone: Erling Haaland is here. It has worked quite well.”

Lewandowski is thinking about adding to his title collection at Bayern Munich. “Changes are not in my mind. Bayern Munich is my club and the best in the world. We always move on and develop,” he said.

The Pole against the Norwegian is invaluable experience against youthful dynamism.

While the Borussia Dortmund striker is the league’s fastest spearhead (35.16 k/ph), Lewandowski is counting on a broader range of spaces for his game.

Haaland is the man for fast counterattacks and the hustle and bustle of the penalty box.

But Lewandowski is more involved in the midfield action aside from his heading and free-kick and penalty skills.

His eight assists this season tell the story.

Both share the intuition of being in the right place at the right time.

Saturday’s thrilling clash therefore is exactly what they fancy to continue their goal hunt.

