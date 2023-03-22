Bayern Munich renew partnership with insurers Allianz

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have renewed their partnership with insurance company Allianz by another 10 years until 2033.

This is a deal said to be worth an overall 130 million euros ($139 million) in a partnership that dates back to 2000.

Allianz hold the name rights of the Munich stadium which opened in 2005 and are women’s team shirt sponsors since 2013.

Allianz are a Bayern Munich shareholder since 2014, with the same 8.33 percent stake in the club as car makers Audi and sports goods makers Adidas.

“Bayern Munich places great value on reliable, continual partnerships. We’re therefore very happy to continue our cooperation with Allianz. We can look back on a joint success story of over 20 years, to which we want to add more chapters with new and innovative ideas,” Bayern Munich’s Chief Executive Officer Oliver Kahn said.

Bayern Munich’s statement also said that Allianz plan individual and free financial coaching course for ambitious female athletes aged 18 to 22 from next season onwards.

This includes Bayern Munich women’s team but is to be expanded to other sports at a later stage.

dpa/NAN.