Bayern Munich ready to make improved offer for Liverpool’s Mane

Bayern Munich are ready to make an improved offer for Liverpool forward Sadio Mane after having a first offer rejected, according to a German media report on Monday.

It said Bayern Munich were now ready to pay 40 million euros ($43 million) for the 30-year-old Senegal star.

This will be be with five million euros of that sum add-ons.

A media report in Britain had reported late Sunday that Liverpool rejected a first offer of 25 million pounds ($31 million) from the 10-times reigning Bundesliga champions for Mane.

Liverpool allegedly value Mane at more than 40 million pounds.

He has been at the Reds since 2016 and has one more year on his contract.

Mane has been linked for weeks with a move to Bayern Munich where the future of striker Robert Lewandowski and winger Serge Gnabry is uncertain.

Mane appeared to suggest last week he wanted to leave.

But he said after Senegal’s 3-1 win over Benin in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier that “I am still under contract at Liverpool which is a club I respect a lot.

“Regarding the future, we’ll see.”

