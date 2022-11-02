Bayern Munich make Champions League history in Inter Milan victory

Bayern Munich set a new Champions League record as they made it six wins from six in Group C by beating Inter Milan 2-0 at the Allianz Arena.

The Bavarian giants had already assured themselves of a place in the last 16 before Tuesday night, where goals either side of the break from Benjamin Pavard and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting got the job done.

In doing so, Bayern became the first team ever to win all six of their Champions League group-stage games in two successive seasons, while Inter’s second-placed finish would not have been impacted no matter the result.

Hearts were in mouths early doors when Sadio Mane blocked Nicolo Barella’s effort with his hand in the seventh minute, but the Senegal attacker was simply protecting his face, and VAR saw no need to award a penalty.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side started to press for the first goal after that reprieve, but it was Lautaro Martinez who had the best chance to break the deadlock in the 25th minute, as he was picked out by Robin Gosens but could only direct the ball over the bar with the goal at his mercy.

The Argentine would live to regret that missed chance, as on the 35-minute mark, Pavard – amid intense speculation surrounding his apparent unhappiness at Bayern – met a corner from Joshua Kimmich to direct a downward header into the back of the net.

Bayern were full value for their half-time lead, but the hosts were very nearly shell-shocked by an Inter Milan equalizer so soon in the second half as Kristjan Asllani headed home from a free kick, but the offside flag spared the Bavarians’ blushes.

Inter tried to turn the screw as the game approached the hour mark, but Nagelsmann’s men remained a major threat going forwards and had the ball in the back of the net through Choupo-Moting’s acrobatic attempt, but the strike was chalked off for offside.

However, the in-form Choupo-Moting continued to press for his customary goal, and his calls would be answered in the 72nd minute, as he smashed a powerful drive into the top corner from a good 20 yards, and Nagelsmann’s side comfortably rode out the final few exchanges to record a perfect group-stage campaign for the third time.





