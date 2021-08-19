Bayern Munich FC keeper Neuer out of training with injury

Bayern Munich’s goalkeeper and captain, Manuel Neuer, did not train on Thursday due to a capsule injury in his right ankle, the Bundesliga champions said.

The 35-year-old Neuer picked up the injury in Tuesday’s Super Cup victory away to Borussia Dortmund, said Bayern.

The club did not say whether he was doubtful for Sunday’s Bundesliga match with Cologne.

Bayern were held 1-1 by Borussia Monchengladbach in last week’s season-opener before claiming a first win under new coach Julian Nagelsmann in mid-week.

Back-up keeper, Sven Ulreich would likely deputise for Neuer should he be unavailable for Sunday’s game.