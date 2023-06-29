Bayern Munich fans reject Osimhen, want Harry Kane

According to a poll carried out by Kicker, Bayern Munich fans would prefer to see their club sign Harry Kane over Victor Osimhen and any other striker this summer.

The poll on which the decision of the fans was based, has had 242,800 participants as at the time of the report.

It indicated that 34 per cent of fans would like to see Bayern Munich sign Tottenham Hotspur’s Kane over Randal Kolo Muani (18%) and Osimhen (16%), followed by Juventus’s Dusan Vlahovic (13%) and Werder Bremen’s Niclas Füllkrug (11%).

After making an opening offer of €70 million plus bonuses to Tottenham for Kane, which was rebuffed, Bayern Munich plan on submitting a new improved offer to sign England’s top scorer.

With 12 months remaining on his current deal, it’s widely reported that the Premier League side are unlikely to accept anything less than €100 million for Kane, who scored 30 goals in 38 league games last season.

When it comes to Napoli’s Osimhen, the Italian champions remain hopeful that the Nigerian forward will sign a contract extension with the club.

Bayern’s interest in Vlahovic has never materialised, while Kolo Muani could yet remain at Eintracht Frankfurt beyond the summer.