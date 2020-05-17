Champions Bayern Munich scored a goal late in each half to beat promoted Union Berlin 2-0 on their return to the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The match has come after more than two months out, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has helped to protect their four-point lead at the top.

League top goalscorer Robert Lewandowski converted a 40th minute penalty kick and Benjamin Pavard headed in a corner kick in the 80th minute in an empty stadium.

The result helped to keep the Bavarians in the driving seat for a record-extending eighth successive league title.

They are now on 58 points, with Borussia Dortmund in second place on 54 following their 4-0 demolition of Schalke 04 on Saturday.

There are eight match days left in the season.

The Bundesliga is the first major sports league in the world to restart amid the pandemic but games are played without fans and with a strict health protocol.

Reuters/NAN.