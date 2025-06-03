Bayern Leverkusen Player: Why I love popular Nigerian dish

Bayern Leverkusen and Super Eagles of Nigeria player, Nathan Tella, has revealed that teammate, Victor Boniface, is the reason behind his newfound love for Amala, one of Nigeria’s favourite traditional dishes.

The Bayern Leverkusen player revealed the reason for his love for amala in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday.

Tella said that he has limited memories of Nigeria, having only visited the country once before joining the national team.

He said” “The last time I went (to Nigeria) was with the national team.

“Before then, I went when I was a child.

“I know I need to go back and connect more.

“Victor said he will take me to explore.

“When I went the last time, we landed in Lagos.

“He just showed me around.

Also Read:

“He took me to get amala.

“I have never eaten it before and it was really nice.

“I am always going to say I love jollof rice.

“Maybe my favourite meal, but I do like amala and I have to blame Victor for my love for amala.

“Even when I said it to my mum, she was shocked.

“So she doesn’t make it anymore.”

The Super Eagles forward explained that he still has a lot to prove at his German side, Bayern Leverkusen, so he is hoping for a great 2025/2026 season.

Tella, who was born in England to Nigerian parents, made his debut for the Super Eagles in 2023 in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Warriors of Zimbabwe.

Post Views: 6