Bayern Munich have signed Cameroon international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting on a one-year contract.

The Hamburg-born striker, 31, was a free agent after his contract expired at Paris St-Germain last month.

The ex-Stoke forward was a late substitute as PSG lost to Bayern in the Champions League final in August.

“Who wouldn’t want to play for FC Bayern?” he said. “It’s a great feeling to come back to the Bundesliga – and the biggest club in Germany.”

Choupo-Moting played for Hamburg, Mainz and Schalke before scoring five goals as Stoke were relegated from the Premier League in 2017-18.

He joined PSG that summer on a free transfer and although he was not a regular starter, he scored a stoppage-time winner in the Champions League quarter-finals in August to complete PSG’s late comeback against Atalanta.

“It’s an honour to play for this club,” Choupo-Moting added. “At FC Bayern, the aim is always to win everything, and I am highly motivated to achieve these goals.”

Bayern’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic said: “He gives our squad a depth on the offensive, especially in the centre.

“Eric gained international experience at Paris St-Germain, he knows the Bundesliga and is coming on a free transfer. It all fits together very well.”