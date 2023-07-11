Bayern fined €115,600 for unsportsmanlike fan behaviour

828 828

The sports court of the German Football Federation (DFB) has imposed a fine of €115,600 ($126,810) on Bundesliga champions, Bayern Munich, for unsportsmanlike conduct by their fans in a league match.

Up to €38,500 can be used for investments in security or infrastructural measures, the DFB said on Monday.

Bayern fans fired at least 104 pyrotechnic objects during and after the Bundesliga game at VfB Stuttgart on March 4.

In addition, they fired two rockets onto the pitch, interrupting the match for one minute, the DFB said.

dpa/NAN.