Bayern destroy Auckland City at FIFA Club World Cup

Jamal Musiala came off the bench to score a hat-trick as Bayern Munich mauled amateurs Auckland City of New Zealand 10-0 in their opening game at the Club World Cup on Sunday.

Kingsley Coman, Michael Olise and Thomas Mueller all scored twice, while Sacha Boey was also on target for the German champions in the game in Group C, which also has Boca Juniors and Benfica.

